Local 3-year-old fighting cancer surprised with a new playset

RIVER RIDGE (WVUE) - Benjamin Artigues, a 3-year-old boy battling pediatric cancer, got the surprise of his life Friday afternoon (May 19).

Under a ray of sunshine and clear blue skies, the Roc Solid Foundation, Winn Dixie and Gwaltney surprised him with a brand-new playset in front of Winn Dixie in River Ridge.

Benjamin has been undergoing cancer treatment at Ochsner Hospital for Children for over a year.

The Roc Solid Foundation works to give hope to children with cancer through the power of play.

That is why the organization decided to give young Benjamin a reason to smile.

“You don’t imagine going through something so difficult, and then you just kind of go through the motions and look towards the end of the road for things to be finished,” said Sara Artigues, Benjamin’s mother. “To have something so exciting happen even while I was still going through it is a great surprise.”

Eric Newman, founder and chief play officer of Roc Solid Foundation, said he hopes this inspires people to give back to their community.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer is not just the child that suffers. Our hope today is that Benjamin’s family remembers this community,” Newman said. “We hope to do is inspire people to empower and to give back to their community and there are close to 16,000 families a year that are diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Roc Solid’s open prayer is that we will be able to provide play to each and every one of them.”

