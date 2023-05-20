BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 5 LSU falls to Georgia in Game 3; earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament

LSU left fielder Tre' Morgan (18)
LSU left fielder Tre' Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU baseball team came up short in trying to sweep Georgia in the final SEC series of the regular season on Saturday, May 20.

The Tigers (42-13, 19-10 SEC) fell 9-5 to the Bulldogs (29-26, 11-19 SEC) in the third game.

LSU will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play on Wednesday, May 24, against the winner of the No. 6 seed against the No. 11 seed. Those teams have not yet been determined

LSU loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with two outs but Jordan Thompson flied out to center field to end the game.

Javen Coleman (1-2) started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two in three innings of work. As a group, the Tiger pitchers gave up 12 hits, walked six batters, and struck out seven.

Tre’ Morgan got LSU on the board first with a two-run homer in the top of the first. Cade Beloso and Tommy White each had solo home runs.

We visited with LSU baseball great Mikie Mahtook to discuss all things about the Tigers and what lies ahead, as the heat and postseason pressure rises.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Gunshots echoed through the streets of an Uptown neighborhood captured by home security cameras
Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning