Saturday looks to be hottest day so far this year

Spotty storms will pop this afternoon into the evening as a front moves in
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the weekend and the hottest day so far this year looks to be upon us Saturday.

Highs will soar well into the 90s in most spots, with 92 to 94 a possibility this afternoon. This would likely make today the hottest day so far this year. But we’re right out ahead of a front that will change things heading into Sunday. Expect some spotty storms to pop during the afternoon and evening, with the possibility of a stronger storm cell or two.

Sunday won’t be as hot, but it won’t be much cooler either. Highs will fall back into the 80s and clouds are likely to interrupt our sky a lot more. Storms remain possible on Sunday, mainly down at the coast.

Next week should bring highs in the 80s, with some of those days featuring a nice breeze of low humidity. That’s likely going to wait till the end of the week though.

