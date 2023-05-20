Today should be the last day in the 90s for at least a week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a warm and muggy day, a cold front is making its way through southeastern Louisiana this afternoon through this evening. A few scattered storms are possible with strong wind and a small hail threat.

You’ll know the front has passed you when your winds turn northerly. That northerly wind along with a little more cloud cover for Sunday will keep us a little cooler with highs in the mid 80s. The cold front will more than likely stall out along the coastline which will leave our coastal areas a little unsettled for Sunday. Storms are possible with the daytime heating.

Next week will be very seasonable with highs in the mid 80s. More storm chances are in the works for Tuesday and Wednesday. A more northerly influence will bring us a drier feel, especially in the second half of the work week.

