BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Today should be the last day in the 90s for at least a week

A cold front will knock back our temps for Sunday
A drier air mass moves in next week
A drier air mass moves in next week(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a warm and muggy day, a cold front is making its way through southeastern Louisiana this afternoon through this evening. A few scattered storms are possible with strong wind and a small hail threat.

You’ll know the front has passed you when your winds turn northerly. That northerly wind along with a little more cloud cover for Sunday will keep us a little cooler with highs in the mid 80s. The cold front will more than likely stall out along the coastline which will leave our coastal areas a little unsettled for Sunday. Storms are possible with the daytime heating.

Next week will be very seasonable with highs in the mid 80s. More storm chances are in the works for Tuesday and Wednesday. A more northerly influence will bring us a drier feel, especially in the second half of the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Gunshots echoed through the streets of an Uptown neighborhood captured by home security cameras
Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Saturday looks to be hottest day so far this year
Morning weather update for Saturday, May 20
A few storms likely particularly along the coast.
Nicondra: Mostly dry through the weekend
A stary storm is possible.
Heat & humidity today with a stray shower