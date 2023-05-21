BBB Accredited Business
2-alarm fire at Chateau Country Club in Kenner, no injuries reported

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire Saturday evening.

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Chateau Boulevard, the location of the Chateau Country Club. No injuries have been reported.

No extensive damage is reported and the fire is now under control.

This story is developing.

