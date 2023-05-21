2-alarm fire at Chateau Estates in Kenner, no injuries reported

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire Saturday evening.

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Chateau Boulevard, the location of the Chateau Country Club. No injuries have been reported.

No extensive damage is reported and the fire is now under control.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.