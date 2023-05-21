BBB Accredited Business
2-alarm fire at Chateau Estates in Kenner, no injuries reported

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire Saturday evening.

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Chateau Boulevard, the location of the Chateau Country Club. No injuries have been reported.

No extensive damage is reported and the fire is now under control.

This story is developing.

