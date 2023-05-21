BBB Accredited Business
‘Fast X’ sideswipes ‘Guardians Vol. 3′ from atop weekend box office

Actors Vin Diesel and Meadow Rain Walker pose in Rome before the May 12 world premiere of the...
Actors Vin Diesel and Meadow Rain Walker pose in Rome before the May 12 world premiere of the film 'Fast X,' the 10th installment in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office.

“Fast X” earned $67.5 million in ticket sales from 4,046 North American theaters, according to estimates from Universal Pictures on Sunday (May 21).

It’s on the lower end of openings for the series, which peaked with “Furious 7′s” $142.2 million launch, the sole movie in the series to surpass $100 million out of the gates. “Fast X’s” domestic debut only ranks above the first three. The last movie, “F9,” opened to $70 million in 2021.

But this is also a series that has usually made the bulk of its money internationally. True to form, overseas it’s on turbo drive. “Fast X” opened in 84 markets internationally, playing in over 24,000 theaters, where it earned an estimated $251.4 million.

The top market was China with $78.3 million, followed by Mexico with $16.7 million. The film’s global debut tallied $319 million — the third-biggest of the franchise.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (who took over from Justin Lin during production), “Fast X” brings back the familiar family-themed crew of hot rodders, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. It adds several newcomers, including Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and a menacing villain played by Jason Momoa. The ever-expanding cast also includes Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren.

Reports say the movie cost $340 million to produce, not including marketing.

Reviews were mixed for “Fast X,” the beginning of the end for the $6 billion franchise, which currently has a 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that, “It has become almost camp, as if it breathed in too much of its own fumes” and that it’s also “monstrously silly and stupidly entertaining.”

According to exit polls, audiences were 29% Caucasian, 29% Hispanic and 21% Black, and 58% were between the ages of 18 and 34. They gave the film a B+ CinemaScore.

In its third weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 " made an estimated $32 million in North America to take second place. It’s now made $266.5 million domestically and $659.1 million globally for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Third place went to another Universal juggernaut, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is now in its seventh weekend and available to rent on VOD. Nevertheless, it earned an additional $9.8 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $549.3 million.

