Not as hot, low storm chances continue through Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The clouds that kept us a little cooler today will linger overnight. Look for lows along the north shore in the mid 60s with the south in the low 70s. The clouds will linger through the first part of your Monday. We’ll see afternoon sunshine on Monday with highs rebounding to the upper 80s.

A trough will drop down from eastern Canada and play a role in the forecast for much of the week. We’ll be on the southern edge of that trough which means we could see a few surface lows form. This is why we’re carrying around a 20-30% chance to see storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

But one of the bigger impacts this trough will have on our weather will be how it’ll make the air feel. It’s bringing a much drier air mass which means humidity should lower throughout the week. With many highs in the mid to upper 80s, we’ll have a less muggy feel to the air.

It should also be noted that with the dry air comes several days with sun. When we have sunshine and drier air, this can lead to much warmer temperatures so don’t be surprised if the FOX 8 weather team nudges the end-of-week highs up a notch as more data arrives. Nonetheless, storms won’t be completely out of the question but it should be quieter than last week.

