BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Not as hot, low storm chances continue through Monday

Low humidity to come this week
We'll have a drier feel this week.
We'll have a drier feel this week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The clouds that kept us a little cooler today will linger overnight. Look for lows along the north shore in the mid 60s with the south in the low 70s. The clouds will linger through the first part of your Monday. We’ll see afternoon sunshine on Monday with highs rebounding to the upper 80s.

A trough will drop down from eastern Canada and play a role in the forecast for much of the week. We’ll be on the southern edge of that trough which means we could see a few surface lows form. This is why we’re carrying around a 20-30% chance to see storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

But one of the bigger impacts this trough will have on our weather will be how it’ll make the air feel. It’s bringing a much drier air mass which means humidity should lower throughout the week. With many highs in the mid to upper 80s, we’ll have a less muggy feel to the air.

It should also be noted that with the dry air comes several days with sun. When we have sunshine and drier air, this can lead to much warmer temperatures so don’t be surprised if the FOX 8 weather team nudges the end-of-week highs up a notch as more data arrives. Nonetheless, storms won’t be completely out of the question but it should be quieter than last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Kenner Police apologizes to officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Kenner Police apologizes for officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Gunshots echoed through the streets of an Uptown neighborhood captured by home security cameras
Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, May 21
Next 3 Days
Not as hot Sunday as temps take a small dip
A drier air mass moves in next week
Today should be the last day in the 90s for at least a week
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Saturday looks to be hottest day so far this year