Not as hot Sunday as temps take a small dip

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front has swept down to the coast, and will put the 90-degree temps in the rear view mirror for a little while.

Clouds and more of a northerly wind will knock our highs back into the middle 80s Sunday in most spots. That’s a good 5-8 degrees lower than what we started the weekend with, as Saturday was the hottest day so far this year. I see a storm chance for today, but it’s strictly a south shore thing, as any storm activity will be mainly right at the coast.

Looking ahead to Monday, some of the good-feeling air will move into the area as dew points show a noticeable drop. This will make the not-as-hot weather feel not as humid, too. Highs to start the week off will be in the upper 80s.

A secondary surge of dry air shows up by the middle of the week. Spotty rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. But on Thursday, a northeasterly breeze kicks in and a few days of low humidity settle over us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.