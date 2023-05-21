BBB Accredited Business
Not as hot today as temps take a small dip

Expect middle 80s in most spots for your Sunday highs
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front has swept down to the coast which is going to put the 90 degree temps in the rear view mirror for a little while.

Clouds are likely to interrupt that sky quite a bit heading into your Sunday. This in combination with more of a northerly wind will knock our highs back into the middle 80s in most spots. That’s a good 5-8 degrees lower than what we started the weekend with as Saturday was technically the hottest day so far this year. I do see a storm chance for today but it’s strictly a south shore thing as any storm activity will be mainly right at the coast.

Looking ahead to Monday, some of the good feeling air will move into the area as dew points show a noticeable drop. This will make the not as hot weather feel not as humid too. Highs to start the week off will be in the upper 80s.

A secondary surge of dry, less humid air shows up in the forecast by the middle part of the week. To get this next surge through our area, I do think we bring some spotty rain chances back into the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Beyond that, I’m loving the look for Thursday onward as a northeasterly breeze kicks in and a few days of low humidity settle over us.

