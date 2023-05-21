Two injured, one dead after three separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple shootings left two injured and one dead Saturday evening, according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened around 8:51 p.m. A 20-year-old man came to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim did not say where the shooting happened.

The second shooting happened around 9:02 p.m. Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 4500 block of Stemway Drive. Police say a woman suffered from gunshot wounds.

The third shooting happened around 9:06 p.m. Police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Beechcraft. Police say a male was found outside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available.

