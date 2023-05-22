BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arch Manning prepares for his first season at Texas

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a record-breaking career at Newman and 15 spring practices with the Longhorns, quarterback Arch Manning returned to New Orleans for a summer break.

After his graduation from Newman at the end of the month, Manning will return to Austin for summer ball, with an eye on preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

In a 1-1 interview with FOX 8 Sports, Manning said the first four months with Texas have gone smoothly.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far, it’s been a great experience. Everyone has been super welcoming in Austin, super nice. I can’t say anything better about it,” said Manning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge
building under way on Harvey subdivision
Zurik: Land deal netted politician’s family nearly $500,000

Latest News

Garland Gillen 1-1 interview with Newman alum and Texas QB Arch Manning
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
Pelicans release 2023 preseason schedule
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser