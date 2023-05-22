Arch Manning prepares for his first season at Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a record-breaking career at Newman and 15 spring practices with the Longhorns, quarterback Arch Manning returned to New Orleans for a summer break.

After his graduation from Newman at the end of the month, Manning will return to Austin for summer ball, with an eye on preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

In a 1-1 interview with FOX 8 Sports, Manning said the first four months with Texas have gone smoothly.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far, it’s been a great experience. Everyone has been super welcoming in Austin, super nice. I can’t say anything better about it,” said Manning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.