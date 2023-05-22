BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Lower rain chances and less humidity will make for a nice week ahead

Bruce: Not as humid as we get into the mid-week
Bruce: Not as humid as we get into the mid-week(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we get deeper into the new week, a northerly flow will develop and continue through most of the week. On the backside of a low to our east, it will bring in a back door front that will increase a drier northerly flow.

In turn lows at night will be a bit cooler as highs during the day stay warm in the mid 80s. With less humidity it will feel more pleasant. As of now, we will see an nice end of the week and start to the upcoming Memorial holiday weekend.

