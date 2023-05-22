Bruce: Lower rain chances and less humidity will make for a nice week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we get deeper into the new week, a northerly flow will develop and continue through most of the week. On the backside of a low to our east, it will bring in a back door front that will increase a drier northerly flow.

-Bruce: Fewer showers and somewhat lower humidity over the next several days. Any showers and storms likely along the coast with a stray shower inland although most stay dry through the week, Highs will be warm but a bit more comfy cool at so 60s north and 68-72° south. pic.twitter.com/0faNSemItz — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 22, 2023

In turn lows at night will be a bit cooler as highs during the day stay warm in the mid 80s. With less humidity it will feel more pleasant. As of now, we will see an nice end of the week and start to the upcoming Memorial holiday weekend.

