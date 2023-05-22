Diamond Rio to headline 2023 Tangipahoa Parish Fair

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s oldest fair has announced a major headliner for its music schedule this fall.

The Tangipahoa Parish Fair in a social media post on Sunday (May 21) night announced that Nashville recording veterans Diamond Rio will headline their music schedule on Friday, Oct. 6. A full schedule of events is yet to be announced.

The Tangipahoa Parish Fair, established in 1888, takes place in Amite every October on Northwest Central Ave.

The country music mega act Diamond Rio has been a mainstay on the country charts ever since their nominations for Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year and two Grammys in 1991. Diamond Rio has three platinum selling records and they won their first Grammy in 2011 for Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album.

