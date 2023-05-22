BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Diamond Rio to headline 2023 Tangipahoa Parish Fair

Diamond Rio
Diamond Rio(Robinson Grand)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s oldest fair has announced a major headliner for its music schedule this fall.

The Tangipahoa Parish Fair in a social media post on Sunday (May 21) night announced that Nashville recording veterans Diamond Rio will headline their music schedule on Friday, Oct. 6. A full schedule of events is yet to be announced.

The Tangipahoa Parish Fair, established in 1888, takes place in Amite every October on Northwest Central Ave.

The country music mega act Diamond Rio has been a mainstay on the country charts ever since their nominations for Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year and two Grammys in 1991. Diamond Rio has three platinum selling records and they won their first Grammy in 2011 for Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Kenner Police apologizes to officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Kenner Police apologizes for officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge
building under way on Harvey subdivision
Zurik: Land deal netted politician’s family nearly $500,000

Latest News

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux block party mass shooting, Lafourche sheriff says
Two injured following an overnight shooting, NOPD says
Internet outage
OMV opening back up Monday after statewide network outages
Several injured in Thibodaux mass shooting
Several injured in Thibodaux mass shooting