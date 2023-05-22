BBB Accredited Business
Karr Cougars hungry for return to the Dome

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr last won a state championship in 2019, the final title of their 4-peat. The Cougars have missed out on a trophy the last three seasons, something Karr isn’t accustomed to, but the current roster doesn’t focus on the past.

“That has nothing to do what happened in the past. It’s all about this team right now. These 100 guys coming to work. There’s no pressure at all. Trophies are meant to be put in the case. We not in the case yet. We trying to break out the case, and find out what we have,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

There’s a new QB1 for the Edna Karr Cougars, his name is John Johnson, and he had quite the impressive performance against Destrehan.

Good quality reps against a good defense is the key. That’s the one thing you can’t substitute. The defense from Karr, the defense from Destrehan, I know both coaching staffs pretty much pleased with the scrimmage today, especially from the quarterback position.

Past success was fueled by strong quarterback play, and that means Johnson will need to step up his game this fall.

“All of it. All the quarterbacks. Even for Destrehan, talking about last year, winning a state championship with Jai Eugene. This year with John, it’s all going to rest on the quarterback. How much pressure can he take, and I can take,” said Brown.

