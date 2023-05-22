BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Marydale Community

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday evening.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday evening.

Right now, detectives are asking people to avoid the area.

The investigation is still ongoing. No additional information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Kenner Police apologizes to officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Kenner Police apologizes for officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Gunshots echoed through the streets of an Uptown neighborhood captured by home security cameras
Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning

Latest News

Family says Ronnisha Anderson leaves behind an infant son after her death in a quadruple...
Young mother killed with infant son in car in New Orleans East quadruple shooting
Internet outage
OMV opening back up Monday after statewide network outages
Chateau Country Club to remain open after a two alarm fire caused damage to the property
Chateau Country Club to remain open after a two alarm fire caused damage to the property
A quadruple shooting left two people dead in New Orleans East
A quadruple shooting left two people dead in New Orleans East