Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Marydale Community

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday evening.

Right now, detectives are asking people to avoid the area.

The investigation is still ongoing. No additional information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.