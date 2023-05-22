Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Marydale Community
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday evening.
Right now, detectives are asking people to avoid the area.
The investigation is still ongoing. No additional information is available.
