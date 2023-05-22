BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Player of the Year for second-straight season

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU superstar centerfielder Dylan Crews has been named the 2023 SEC Player of the Year the league announced on Monday, May 22.

Crews won the award last season and is only the second player to win the award on two different occasions. He is the only player to win it in consecutive seasons.

The awards are voted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

“To be named SEC Player of the Year two years in a row is an incredible accomplishment for Dylan,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “His consistency is next-level special. He is the best player in college baseball. I am proud of Dylan for being the best player in the best league two years in a row; you can’t represent LSU Baseball any better than the way Dylan does.”

The junior from Longwood, Fla. leads the SEC and ranks No. 7 in the nation in batting average at .423.

Crews has hit 14 home runs, 13 doubles, and drove in 57 runs during the regular season. He also leads the SEC in on-base percentage, .573, runs scored, 79. and walks, 56.

The junior centerfielder ranks No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage and runs scored and No. 3 in walks. Crews also has reached base in 59 games, including every game this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge
building under way on Harvey subdivision
Zurik: Land deal netted politician’s family nearly $500,000

Latest News

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes named 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year
Manning early enrolled at Texas this past January.
Arch Manning prepares for his first season at Texas
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser