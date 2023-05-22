BBB Accredited Business
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road. (Source: KCRA, William)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KCRA) – A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The crash happened in Rocklin on Thursday evening, police said.

William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the good Samaritan helping the ducklings safely cross the roadway.

Just moments later, once the ducks were safe, the man turned around to return to his vehicle when he was hit by a car.

The man has not been publicly identified. Police said the driver was a 17-year-old girl who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She is currently not facing charges.

The man’s final act of kindness made a lasting impact on the who say they won’t soon forget the traumatic turn of events.

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” he said.

Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks.

“You should honor him because he was being really kind and then something horrible happened to him,” Jude said. “He was an amazing person.”

