Nick Saltaformaggio fired up to be head coach of the Franklinton Demons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nick Saltaformaggio coached East Jefferson to a state title, and behind the heroics of Pooka Williams, led Hahnville to the Dome. But, Coach Salt’s last job didn’t go as smoothly. He was let go by Holy Cross after three years on the job. Salt was a 1977 graduate of the Catholic school.

“The whole situation at Holy Cross, when that all happened, that lit a fire under me. I learned a long time ago you never take two bad jobs. I took one. It cost me dearly, it cost me personally. When Shane Smith called, he didn’t have to ask twice, I know what Franklinton is. I played against them, I coached against them. You pull up to the school, you see state championship banners, state runner-up banners, and see you a community that cares,” said Nick Saltaformaggio.

Franklinton owns one state title, that was back in 2010. That community is hungry for some more hardware.

“I told the kids this. There’s something special about coaching at a school who’s name is worn by the town. It makes it a different atmosphere. I had an opportunity to do it Hahnville, East Jefferson, Chalmette, and Oconee County. They have the symbol of the city, it’s special. {02:46-} It’s been a joy for me. It’s been really everything I could hope for in the last 10-12 years of my career,” said Saltaformaggio.

Coach Salt and the Demons open their 2023 regular season against Bogalusa.

