Nicondra: Near normal temps with a few spotty storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weekend cold front helped cut down temperatures to near normal and keep dew points in check. It’s still on the warm side with highs near normal in the upper 80s. Dew points are hovering near 70 with some spots north of the lake tapping into upper 60s with a northerly breeze. Monday we will be in an out of the clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible especially as we hit peak heating late in the afternoon with a little help from lake and sea breezes. An upper low pushing east will drag a trough past our area and bring a bit higher rain coverage to the region on Tuesday. Once that’s past us an influx of slightly drier air should move in on the back side and help us stay a bit more comfortable and mostly dry through the upcoming holiday weekend.

