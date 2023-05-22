Not as humid today with a stronger front expected later this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is in the air to start the work week as humidity levels are on the decline and that will be the trend in weather all week long.

For your Monday, you’ll notice a little different feel outside. A hint of lower humidity will make for a more pleasant feel, especially in the mornings. Do expect some periods of clouds today and maybe a shower or storm chance closer to the coast. Highs into this afternoon will be around 86.

A better shot at seeing some storms arrives on Tuesday as a secondary surge of dry air gets pushed across the area. This will allow for some extra lift leading to a mixture of sun and storms. Once this secondary boundary departs by the middle of the week, it’s all about a nice, northeasterly breeze and low humidity the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and quite pleasant with highs in the 80s.

An early look to Memorial Day weekend shows more quiet weather with a return of the Gulf muggies possibly not happening until after the holiday. We will see!

