Police respond to 6 weekend shootings in Baton Rouge; 3 people killed

Police and emergency officials said they responded to several weekend shootings and death incidents in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police and emergency officials said they responded to six weekend shootings in Baton Rouge that left three people dead and four others injured.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the first shooting happened on Victoria Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The victim in the Victoria Drive shooting had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the spokesman added.

According to police, a second shooting happened on Scenic Highway near 78th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Officials said the victim in the Scenic Highway shooting was shot in the leg and is stable at this time.

There was also a reported shooting in the area of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Officials said that incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The victim in the College Drive shooting had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to BRPD.

The spokesman with BRPD said police are looking into a deadly shooting on Tuscarora Street near Weller Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

Police identified the victim of the Tuscarora Street shooting as Tyron Davis, 52.

BRPD responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Province Place near Old Hammond Highway. Officials said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police identified the person killed in the Province Place shooting as Abel Palomares, 28.

According to BRPD, Palomares was shot after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect.

The BRPD spokesman confirmed a 27-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on West McKinley Street near Nicholson Drive. The spokesman said the 27-year-old was found dead around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 22.

The name of the 27-year-old will be released once family members have been notified. Police said the other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, BRPD is investigating a death on Avenue J. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the death were not provided.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome addressed the weekend’s tragedies during a news conference Monday, May 22, about the return of the Summer of Hope initiative.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

