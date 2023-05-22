Police respond to 6 weekend shootings in Baton Rouge; 3 people killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police and emergency officials said they responded to six weekend shootings in Baton Rouge that left three people dead and four others injured.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the first shooting happened on Victoria Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The victim in the Victoria Drive shooting had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the spokesman added.

According to police, a second shooting happened on Scenic Highway near 78th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Officials said the victim in the Scenic Highway shooting was shot in the leg and is stable at this time.

There was also a reported shooting in the area of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Officials said that incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The victim in the College Drive shooting had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to BRPD.

The spokesman with BRPD said police are looking into a deadly shooting on Tuscarora Street near Weller Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

Police identified the victim of the Tuscarora Street shooting as Tyron Davis, 52.

BRPD responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Province Place near Old Hammond Highway. Officials said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police identified the person killed in the Province Place shooting as Abel Palomares, 28.

According to BRPD, Palomares was shot after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect.

The BRPD spokesman confirmed a 27-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on West McKinley Street near Nicholson Drive. The spokesman said the 27-year-old was found dead around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 22.

The name of the 27-year-old will be released once family members have been notified. Police said the other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, BRPD is investigating a death on Avenue J. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the death were not provided.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome addressed the weekend’s tragedies during a news conference Monday, May 22, about the return of the Summer of Hope initiative.

“...Certainly, I am saddened by these tragic events that occurred in our city, and I stand firm that the senseless violence that resulted in our community is unacceptable and has no place in our community. Of course, my condolences go out to the families that were involved, but once again, this substantiates why the Summer of Hope is needed, and all of our strategies are needed. We need boots on the ground to help law enforcement. This is key to our community. I believe just as we have been on a downward trajectory that what we saw this weekend will not be a trend in Baton Rouge. And it’s always my goal, and it will be a continued goal to make sure that our people feel safe in the community. Let me reiterate this, it is something that I hear from the chief when he briefs me on calls. I can’t share all of the information, but there is definitely an opportunity to connect dots in those specific situations where homicides have taken place. What do I mean by that? I mean as it’s been said even by our district attorney that the vast majority of residents throughout our parish are safe. It is individuals who are at risk, young men who are beefing with other young men who they know, and women who are victims of domestic violence...”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

