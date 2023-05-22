BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to reports, Southeastern has decided to part ways with head baseball coach Matt Riser.

This comes just a day after the Lions wrapped up their season with their sixth straight win.

But that wasn’t enough to get them into the Southland Tournament.

Southeastern was picked to finish near the top of the conference and was a first-choice to get back to a regional for the second straight season.

But they struggled all season long and finished 25-25.

In his 10 seasons with the Lions, Riser won 320 games, three Southland titles, and took Southeastern to four NCAA regionals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Kenner Police apologizes to officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Kenner Police apologizes for officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge
building under way on Harvey subdivision
Zurik: Land deal netted politician’s family nearly $500,000

Latest News

Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
LSU left fielder Tre' Morgan (18)
No. 5 LSU falls to Georgia in Game 3; earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament
Northshore CrossFit athlete makes history
Northshore CrossFit athlete makes history
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87