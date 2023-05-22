Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to reports, Southeastern has decided to part ways with head baseball coach Matt Riser.

This comes just a day after the Lions wrapped up their season with their sixth straight win.

But that wasn’t enough to get them into the Southland Tournament.

Southeastern was picked to finish near the top of the conference and was a first-choice to get back to a regional for the second straight season.

But they struggled all season long and finished 25-25.

In his 10 seasons with the Lions, Riser won 320 games, three Southland titles, and took Southeastern to four NCAA regionals.

