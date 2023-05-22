BBB Accredited Business
Two injured following separate overnight shootings minutes apart, NOPD says

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are injured as the result of two separate overnight shootings that occurred minutes apart from each other, according to the NOPD.

Police say investigations are underway.

Around 3 a.m. Monday (May 22) morning, police say a man was shot in the 800 block of Canal Street. The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they were made aware of another shooting minutes later when a man walked into a fire station in the 400 block of Esplanade, explaining to responders there that he had been shot. The man was also sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding either of these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

