BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3 booked for illegal possession of guns at pre-K graduation in St. John Parish

School safety graphic.
School safety graphic.(Associated Press)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman, and a juvenile face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre says he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

As they approached the suspects they fled on foot but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Entergy’s New Orleans Power Station.
Entergy again sues New Orleans City Council over $1 million reliability fine
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Visitors sign in at the town hall held May 22 with Councilman Freddie King and the Vieux Carre...
Councilman King to defer bill easing French Quarter regulations following strong backlash