Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Animal shelter is operating at extreme overcapacity and is desperately seeking foster parents.

Companion Animal Alliance officials said that in less than seven days, the shelter has taken in 144 dogs.

Because of the overwhelming intake numbers, the shelter is currently being forced to euthanize more than 10 dogs every day.

Shelter officials said members of the public are being asked to come to Companion Animal Alliance before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, to pick up an emergency foster pet.

Emergency foster parents will not be required to complete orientation, officials said. They added that foster parents can simply take home a pet for a short period of time to free up kennel space.

Companion Animal Alliance is the only place in East Baton Rouge Parish that takes in every single animal that comes to its doors.

Officials said the shelter frequently transports pets to rescue partners, offers waived adoption fees, and reaches out to the public in other ways. However, the efforts have not been sustainable.

The Companion Animal Alliance shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

