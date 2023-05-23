BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Lower humidity and drier skies on the way mid-week into the holiday weekend

Bruce: Drier skies and less humidity heading into the end of the week
Bruce: Drier skies and less humidity heading into the end of the week(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A final disturbance will move past us later this evening. The few storms that developed south of the city and along the coast had vivid lightning and reports of gusty winds and pea size hail. As we lose the heating of the day the storms will go away tonight. Tomorrow, the mid and end of the week will feature drier from the northeast. Often referred to as a backdoor cold front the drier air will move south on a deep trough that develops just to our east.

We won’t see much cooler conditions temperature wise during the day, but highs should stay close to long term averages in the upper 80s and with the slightly lower humidity it should feel quite nice. Lows will be a tad cooler in the low to mid 60s north and west of the lake, and 68-71° in the metro. Rain chances bump a tad Saturday at only 20% then dry Sunday into Memorial day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Pre-season storm
Southeast coast low may be a candidate for another preseason storm
Drier air moves in from the north east to keep humidity levels comfortable through the week.
Nicondra: Some afternoon storms, but drier week ahead
Super Typhoon Mawar
Guam braces for Super Typhoon Mawar
Next 3 Days
Spotty storms today before the dry, less humid air takes over