Bruce: Lower humidity and drier skies on the way mid-week into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A final disturbance will move past us later this evening. The few storms that developed south of the city and along the coast had vivid lightning and reports of gusty winds and pea size hail. As we lose the heating of the day the storms will go away tonight. Tomorrow, the mid and end of the week will feature drier from the northeast. Often referred to as a backdoor cold front the drier air will move south on a deep trough that develops just to our east.

Bruce: Storms to our south bringing a few downpours, lightning & small hail move out this evening. Then a strong northeasterly flow begins tomorrow pm as the driest surge Thurs-Fri as rain chances go down to near zero. Hot days with less humidity but cooler am lows in the 60s. pic.twitter.com/QPfEViZvP1 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 23, 2023

We won’t see much cooler conditions temperature wise during the day, but highs should stay close to long term averages in the upper 80s and with the slightly lower humidity it should feel quite nice. Lows will be a tad cooler in the low to mid 60s north and west of the lake, and 68-71° in the metro. Rain chances bump a tad Saturday at only 20% then dry Sunday into Memorial day.

