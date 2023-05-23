Foster Moreau participates in Saints OTA’s after Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two months after his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, Foster Moreau participated in the first day of Saints OTA’s.

“Treatment ended the day before I signed, two weeks ago. I had a rare type of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma called “NLPHL”, Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It’s about three percent off all diagnosis. Basically it was slow moving, not nearly as aggressive. I had to do a drip infusion for 6-8 hours one day, probably a month and a half ago. From there all my medication was fed through shots in my stomach. Treatment-wise, it looks like I’m all wrapped up,” said Saints tight end Foster Moreau.

“I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through. That’s pretty scary news, and that’s a scary thing to go through. For him to be out there already, I’m not going to get into his business but that’s pretty miraculous. I know he’s thankful. We were praying for him. He called us pretty early when he found out. He asked my wife and I to pray for him. Obviously we do because we’re family. I’m just happy he’s out there doing something he loves to do,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr played with Moreau for four seasons with the Raiders.

