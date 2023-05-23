BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Some afternoon storms, but drier week ahead

Comfortable stretch should last into the weekend
Drier air moves in from the north east to keep humidity levels comfortable through the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance will move past to our north and combined with daytime heating and land sea breezes we will get a fairly good chance at an afternoon storm. After today that risk goes way down for the week ahead as some dry air will move in out of the northeast. Often referred to as a backdoor cold front the drier air will move south on a deep trough that develops just to our east. We won’t see much cooler conditions temperature wise during the day, but highs should stay close to long term averages in the upper 80s and with the slightly lower humidity it should feel quite nice. Rain chances stay lower right into the weekend.

