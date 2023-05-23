Nicondra: Some afternoon storms, but drier week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance will move past to our north and combined with daytime heating and land sea breezes we will get a fairly good chance at an afternoon storm. After today that risk goes way down for the week ahead as some dry air will move in out of the northeast. Often referred to as a backdoor cold front the drier air will move south on a deep trough that develops just to our east. We won’t see much cooler conditions temperature wise during the day, but highs should stay close to long term averages in the upper 80s and with the slightly lower humidity it should feel quite nice. Rain chances stay lower right into the weekend.

