Southeast coast low may be a candidate for another preseason storm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season may not wait until the official start of the season on June 1.

A coastal low developing off the Southeast U.S. this weekend could form into Arlene.

Models are in agreement that a low will form offshore of Florida’s Atlantic Coast on Friday before drifting north towards the Carolinas over the weekend. Water temperatures in this area are heavily influenced by the Gulf Stream, so enough warm water does exist for a subtropical or tropical storm to form if it were to organize enough.

Regardless of the organization of this low-pressure system, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds will likely impact the Mid-Atlantic through the holiday weekend.

Technically the first named storm of the season has already happened.

The National Hurricane Center determined a storm back in January off the northeastern U.S. coast gained enough tropical characteristics to be labeled as the first storm of 2023. Even though the storm did form in 2023, it didn’t take the “A” name off the list.

Although hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, preseason storms have become less uncommon.

A preseason storm has formed in the Atlantic every year since 2015 except last year in 2022. It took until June 5 for Tropical Storm Alex to form.

