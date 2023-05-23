BBB Accredited Business
Spotty storms today before the dry, less humid air takes over

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the final day of some sizable rain chances as the pattern the rest of the week is filled with dry skies and also some lower humidity.

Tuesday brings with it one last chance for some showers and a few storms. I’m going with a 30% rain possibility for today as a few locations look to get wet, mostly later this afternoon. Even though the humidity isn’t all that bad, the highs will be near 90 so it will still feel “hot” to most.

Things change heading into Wednesday as a secondary surge of drier air moves in from the north and east. This will knock ours highs down into the middle 80s and bring an even better feel to the air. Get used to this type of weather because it looks to hold for the rest of the week and possibly linger all the way through the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day on Monday is shaping up to be dry with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

