VIDEO: Man accused of attacking French Quarter store employee arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department on Monday (May 22) arrested a man accused of attacking a French Quarter store employee in an incident caught on surveillance video.

Brandon Mitchell, 22, was booked on one count of simple battery.

Brandon Mitchell has been arrested for his suspected role in attacking a French Quarter employee. (NOPD/OPSO)

In the video provided by police, the employee can be seen talking to a man near the front entrance of the business on May 20 in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

In the surveillance video, police say Mitchell suddenly strikes the employee from behind, then forcibly drags him outside and continues the assault, repeatedly striking the victim.

CRIMETRACKER

Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door

9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Young mother killed with infant son in car in New Orleans East quadruple shooting

Attorneys clash over expert testimony on juvenile brain development in latest Frickey hearing

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.