VIDEO: Man accused of attacking French Quarter store employee arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department on Monday (May 22) arrested a man accused of attacking a French Quarter store employee in an incident caught on surveillance video.
Brandon Mitchell, 22, was booked on one count of simple battery.
In the video provided by police, the employee can be seen talking to a man near the front entrance of the business on May 20 in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.
In the surveillance video, police say Mitchell suddenly strikes the employee from behind, then forcibly drags him outside and continues the assault, repeatedly striking the victim.
CRIMETRACKER
Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says
Young mother killed with infant son in car in New Orleans East quadruple shooting
Attorneys clash over expert testimony on juvenile brain development in latest Frickey hearing
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.