BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Man accused of attacking French Quarter store employee arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department on Monday (May 22) arrested a man accused of attacking a French Quarter store employee in an incident caught on surveillance video.

Brandon Mitchell, 22, was booked on one count of simple battery.

Brandon Mitchell has been arrested for his suspected role in attacking a French Quarter employee.
Brandon Mitchell has been arrested for his suspected role in attacking a French Quarter employee.(NOPD/OPSO)

In the video provided by police, the employee can be seen talking to a man near the front entrance of the business on May 20 in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

In the surveillance video, police say Mitchell suddenly strikes the employee from behind, then forcibly drags him outside and continues the assault, repeatedly striking the victim.

CRIMETRACKER

Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door

9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Young mother killed with infant son in car in New Orleans East quadruple shooting

Attorneys clash over expert testimony on juvenile brain development in latest Frickey hearing

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Man attacks French Quarter store employee
Man attacks French Quarter store employee
School safety graphic.
3 booked for illegal possession of guns at pre-K graduation in St. John Parish
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Desiree Felder
Suspect in children’s accidental shooting bonds out