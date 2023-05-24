After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA #1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Derek Carr Debut

The Saints new QB1 had a solid first day at the office. What struck me most about Carr was how much conversation he was having with players and coaches before and after plays. It’s a new system and a new organization for Carr, and he’s clearly working his way through scenarios and language.

Language was brought up quite a bit after practice from both Dennis Allen and Carr. The terminology the Saints use isn’t the same he used with the Raiders, though there are similarities.

Carr said he wants to master the Saints’ language by the end of OTAs. That way when training camp comes around, the focus will be solely on improvement.

Production wise, when Carr passed during 7-on-7 and team, the ball never touched the ground. He finished his day 8/8.

Take Two: Carr’s Passing Chart

7 on 7

Quick out to Juwan Johnson for a five-yard gain.

Check down to Jamaal Williams over the middle for five yards.

Shallow cross to Chris Olave for 12 yards. Olave was able to outrun Paulson Adebo underneath.

Short curl to Lucas Krull for five yards.

Curl to Krull for eight yards.

Down the seam to Johnson for 25 yards against zone coverage.

Team

Short in-cut to Olave for six yards.

Play action deep post to Olave for 40+. Carr may have gotten sacked on the play.

Take Three: Moreau doesn’t miss a beat

It’s still surreal to think that despite being diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma barely two months ago, Foster Moreau is already on the field with his new team in his hometown. He didn’t even miss an OTA. That’s pretty remarkable.

Physically, Moreau looked to be in great football shape with no obvious weight loss or any other issues due to his diagnosis. On the field, he looked fluid running routes and blocking.

He opened up about the whole experience after practice to the media and sounded very mature and grateful to be where he is. He said his treatment ended the day before he signed with the Saints. After the initial diagnosis, Moreau said Mickey Loomis called his agent to assure him that the Saints were still very much interested in him.

Combine all of that, with the fact that Moreau is a really good football player at a position of need and it’s easily become one of the best stories of the offseason for the Saints.

Take Four: Attendance Report

There was a noticeable difference in both attendance and energy for OTA’s this year as opposed to last offseason.

Allen said after practice the Saints had 80 of their 89 players in attendance at OTA’s. That’s a significant increase from last year’s offseason program where those numbers dipped. Plus, things felt a little livelier. Last year , there was an awkward energy with the low turnout and the strange carryover from the previous head coach. This year Allen seems much more comfortable in his own skin.

Those not in attendance were: Taysom Hill, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore, DeMario Davis, Nick Saldiveri and James Hurst.

Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning were both there but not practicing as they both recover from injuries.

Take Five: Other Observations

Rookie A.T Perry had three shots to make back shoulder catches but only came up with one. During team, rookie Jake Haener fired one to him down the left sideline. Perry was able to make the grab. He missed two earlier in practice during 7-on-7. The first was from the Jameis Winston, who placed the pass nicely. The other was from Haener.

Speaking of Haener, I’m not sure he’s actually 6′0. He appeared smaller on the field Tuesday. Despite his size, he still had a decent day. He finished things off with a play action bootleg throw to Krull.

You may have noticed Krull’s name on here a few times. He had a nice practice.

Isaac Yiadom made a nice PBU to close out team drills on a short route from Perry.

Bryan Bresee played with the third string during the team period and had a nice tackle for loss on Thompson. Bresee was able to slip through the zone block from the guard and make the play.

Our next chance to see the Saints is OTA #4 on Tuesday, May 30th.

