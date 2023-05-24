BBB Accredited Business
Biking nurse struck by hit-and-run driver moved out of ICU

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from...
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run crash.(Elkins family via WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans nurse thrown from her bicycle when a hit-and-run driver struck her leaving Jazz Fest continues to improve.

On Monday (May 22), family members say Katherine Elkins was moved out of the ICU and into a rehab unit.

A white sedan slammed into Elkins earlier this month without slowing down while she was riding her bike home from Jazz Fest. She was left with brain bleeds, multiple broken ribs, and a shattered ankle.

Surveillance footage obtained by Fox 8 shows a white car speed through the intersection, launching the bike in the air.

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run crash. (Source: WVUE)

Elkins’ sister says she is still in a lot of pain and has not regained full function of her left arm, but her memory is improving.

A GoFundMe launched to help cover medical expenses has now passed $74,000.

