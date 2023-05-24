Bruce: A dry and less humid stretch into your holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a late season front moves in this afternoon, expect less humidity and cooler morning morning lows. Dry air will continue to push into the region on northeasterly wind as the cold front slips south. The northeasterly flow will continue to push in dry air through the weekend as a surface low develops and pushes across south Florida staying to the east and keeping us on the dry side right through the Memorial Day weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s with high temperatures in the middle 80s. A weak disturbance will cross the region on Saturday bringing in a rain chance, but southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see mostly dry conditions. Then dry and nice through Sunday and Memorial day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.