Car crashes through commercial building; closing three Chalmette businesses

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A hair salon in Chalmette is one of several businesses turning away customers after a car sped through the building early Wednesday (May 24) morning.

Building owners are working on patching a gaping hole at a strip mall on Judge Perez and Corinne Drive.

It all happened after an Infinity sedan crashed through the Angel & Co. Hair Salon around 2 a.m.

First responders rushed to the scene to try and remove the car, but the damage had been done.

The crash broke a water line, which flooded the hair salon, and it broke a cooler in the neighboring convenience store.

Now business owners are trying to stay hopeful as they plan on rebuilding.

“I have two stations, a ceiling, and a metal building so the structural damage is really bad,” said Angel & Co. business owner Angel Everhardt. “We are devastated. I have clients on the book today and for the whole week... so we are figuring out what to do since this building is condemned, at least this part of it is.”

