A dry breeze blows in for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Believe it or not, a cool front is sweeping through the region at this time which will set the stage for some nice weather heading into the end of this week and possibly through the weekend.

This front is keeping a small storm chance in the forecast for today with the best shot at seeing any rain being right at the coast. Most areas are going to stay dry and you’ll notice a breeze blowing in from the northeast. This “cooler” breeze will help keep highs in the middle 80s for this afternoon.

It doesn’t get much better than the end of this week’s forecast for late May. Expect sunny skies to dominate Thursday and Friday as highs stay in the 80s. The feel outside will be so much better due to the low humidity and this will also knock our overnight lows into the 60s for most spots.

Taking a look at the Memorial Day weekend, I’m optimistic it will be mostly dry; however, some weak disturbances rotating through that dry air mass could be enough to get a PM storm for Saturday. Temperatures will also start to feel hotter as the less humid air moderates and temperatures begin to climb back closer to 90.

