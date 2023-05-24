Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Heritage Festival

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) - Duck carving started out of necessity, as a way to make wooden decoys for hunting. But in the last couple of generations, it has turned into a form of fine art.

The Cajun Heritage Festival in Lockport has grown into one of the state’s biggest duck-carving exhibitions, and Dave McNamara takes us to the show in the Heart of Louisiana. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana story archive here.

