Kenner woman shot in back during domestic dispute, police say

A woman was shot in the back Tuesday (May 23) during an apparent domestic dispute in the 300...
A woman was shot in the back Tuesday (May 23) during an apparent domestic dispute in the 300 block of Taylor Street, Kenner Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A woman was shot in the back Tuesday night (May 23) during an apparent domestic dispute, Kenner Police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Taylor Street, police said.

The age, identity and condition of the adult female wounded were not disclosed, but police said the woman’s injury was not life-threatening. She was taken from the scene for treatment at a hospital.

While police said the shooting appeared to be an incidence of domestic violence, no suspect was named and no arrest announced.

