Nicondra: Drier air moves in keeping it humidity level comfortable and rain chances down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of overcast around Wednesday morning, but some sun expected as we head into the afternoon. Dry air will continue to push into the region on northeasterly wind as a cold front slips south. The northeasterly flow will continue to push in dry air through the weekend as a surface low develops and pushes across south Florida staying to the east and keeping us on the dry side right through the Memorial Day weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s with high temperatures in the middle 80s. A weak disturbance will cross the region on Saturday bringing in a rain chance, but southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see mostly dry conditions.

