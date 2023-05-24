BBB Accredited Business
Outage map shows over 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers without power Wednesday morning

The cause of the outage and restoration times are to be determined.
The cause of the outage and restoration times are to be determined.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans customers in various parts of the city are without power Wednesday (May 24) morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., over 9,000 residents throughout Mid-City, Central City, and the Tulane-Gravier neighborhoods reported power outages, according to Entergy’s outage map online.

The cause of the outage and restoration times are to be determined.

