Outage map shows over 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers without power Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans customers in various parts of the city are without power Wednesday (May 24) morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., over 9,000 residents throughout Mid-City, Central City, and the Tulane-Gravier neighborhoods reported power outages, according to Entergy’s outage map online.

The cause of the outage and restoration times are to be determined.

