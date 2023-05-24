BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court
An Omaha, Nebraska, neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: Neighborhood split over peacock conundrum
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
Massive sinkhole in shopping center parking lot causes disruptions for customers