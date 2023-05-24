Ponchatoula man accused of shooting 3 siblings at trailer park

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man accused of shooting three siblings during a family dispute at a trailer park was captured and arrested after fleeing into a wooded area, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (May 23).

Casey Hallford, 31, was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after the triple shooting, as well as with the illegal discharge of a weapon, authorities said.

A Ponchatoula woman who fled with Hallford -- 19-year-old Arianni Williams -- also was arrested on three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. at the Toula Oaks Trailer Park on South Range Road. A caller reported hearing around 15 gunshots and said a wounded man was lying in the road.

Investigators said they learned that during an argument with his family members, Hallford retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot one of his siblings, then chased the other two into their bedrooms and shot them, too.

Two of the victims were treated and released from a hospital, but the third remains in critical condition. The identities of the victims and the nature of their wounds were not disclosed.

The TPSO also did not explain Williams’ relationship to Hallford or the role she is accused of playing in the shooting and escape from the scene, but said both suspects were captured shortly after a K-9 team began searching for the pair in the woods.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.