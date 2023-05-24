Tulane favored in their opener against South Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane will open their 2023 regular season as a favorite when they hosts South Alabama on Sept. 2. Caesars Sportsbook installed the Green Wave as 7-point favorites over the Jaguars.

The Green Wave bring back a ton of talent on their roster for 2023: Quarterback Michael Pratt, wide receivers Lawrence Keys III and Jha’Quan Jackson, running back Shaadie Clayton-Johnson, offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth, and cornerbacks Lance Robinson and Jarius Monroe.

The Green Wave will hosts Ole Miss the weekend after the USA matchup. That could possibly be the only game Tulane is an underdog this season.

Tulane finished last season with a 12-2 overall record, and were also 12-2 against the spread.

Caesars also has Tulane as the favorite to win the AAC (+200).

