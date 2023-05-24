Two suspects sought for alleged quick change scam, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Investigators with the Tangipahpoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for two suspects they believe pulled off a “quick change” scam that resulted in the theft of $500 from a Hammond area gas station.

Chief Jimmy Travis describes a quick change scam as a situation when one or more suspects target an inexperienced cashier by paying for small-priced items with a large bill, and after they’ve created a state of confusion, tell the cashier how much money to give back to them, “shortchanging” the cashier.

Travis said that video footage From Miller’s Mart on Club Deluxe Road shows two suspects engaging a cashier in a quick change scam last Monday (May 22). One was wearing a blue Houston Rockets hoodie, engaging the cashier, while the other, wearing a white T-shirt with a New York Yankees baseball cap, was distracting the cashier.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

