BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alabama lawmakers attempt to define ‘what is a woman’

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would define who is recognized as female and male under state law.
File image of protesters against the "What is a Woman Act" outside the Alabama Statehouse on...
File image of protesters against the "What is a Woman Act" outside the Alabama Statehouse on May 16, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would define who is recognized as female and male under state law.

The House Health Committee voted along party lines to approve the “What is a Woman Act” and send the legislation to the full House of Representatives. The bill is similar to measures introduced in several GOP-controlled states and would base the definitions off a person's reproductive systems.

Republican Rep. Susan Dubose, the bill's sponsor, argued the definitions are needed to protect “women's spaces” such as dorm rooms. She said the words male and female appear frequently in law without being defined.

“Activists have sought to redefine these words and separate sex from biology," Dubose said when she introduced the bill last week.

The bill defines a female and woman as an “individual whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova” and a male and man as an “individual whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female." The bill states that it is important to “distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, bathrooms” and other areas.

The bill drew heavy opposition during a public hearing last week where several transgender women called the bill an attack on their assistance.

Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, Alabama state director Human Rights Campaign, in a statement Wednesday called the bill the “LGBTQ+ Erasure Act” that “aims to strip away dozens of legal protections and rights for LGBTQ+ Alabamians.”

“LGBTQ+ people have spent decades fighting to be equal members of society, but this bill is a slap in the face to all of the progress we’ve made,” said Anderson-Harvey, who is also a trans woman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to remove half of the state’s 4% sale tax on food.
Alabama House committee advances bill to cut half of state’s 4% sales tax on groceries
No. 9 seed Alabama beat Kentucky 4-0 Tuesday night at the SEC Tournament to end the Wildcats’...
Pinckney HR, 3 RBIs, Furtado’s 5 scoreless innings help Alabama eliminate Kentucky at SEC Tournament
Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded...
Foster, Ware homer, Auburn eliminates Mizzou 10-4 in SEC
FILE - Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman speaks to the media in Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2017....
2 former Alabama governors from opposite sides of the political aisle express doubts over executions