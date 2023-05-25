BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say

Overboard & Missing
Overboard & Missing(MGN & WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, Bahamas (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a missing Baton Rouge teenager who reportedly went overboard near Nassau in the Bahamas.

U-High officials said a student went overboard while on a graduation trip.

LSU officials identified the student as Cameron Robbins.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed crews were helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise Wednesday evening, May 24.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

12-year-old Adrian Fajardo is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his...
12-year-old dies after ice cream truck crashes through Kenner apartment; driver arrested
Companion Animal Alliance
Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents
New Orleans musical greats remember time spent with Tina Turner
New Orleans musical greats remember time spent with Tina Turner
Frickey suspects bond hearing
Teen suspect in Frickey carjacking death found competent to stand trial
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Kentwood man shot dead outside bar; suspect arrested