Bruce: Warm temps with less humidity will dominate the holiday weekend; lows pleasant in the 60s

By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Dry skies tonight as we see a drier northeasterly wind which will keep our rain chances and dew points low. In fact, dew points should drop through the 50s at times into the holiday weekend. With highs in the mid to upper 80s, this means it won’t feel all that muggy outside with mostly sunny skies.

Friday, mostly sunny skies with continued lower dew points in the 50s with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will push in from the north on Saturday which will give us a 20% chance for rain but we’ll also keep the dry feel. More sunshine and highs in the 80s to around 90 take us into Sunday and Memorial Day. Get those outdoor plans going!

Morning weather update for Thursday, May 25 at 5 a.m.