Circle K offering 40-cent off discount on gas

The global convenience store chain announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas on...
The global convenience store chain announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, May 25.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to stop by Circle K on your way home.

The global convenience store chain announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, May 25.

You can take advantage of the discount between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at participating locations.

Click here to see which locations are offering this deal.

Customers can get the deal directly at the pump.

If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to stop by Circle K on your way home.
If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to stop by Circle K on your way home.(Circle K)

The company said most locations will also hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of gas.

The sale will only be available at participating Circle K-branded locations.

