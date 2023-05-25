Elite high school and college quarterbacks ready to descend on Thibodaux for the Manning Passing Academy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In less than a month, some of the greatest college quarterbacks in the country will descend on Thibodaux for the Manning Passing Academy. Notable counselor alums include the final eight starting quarterbacks in last year’s NFL playoffs. Some were four of five-stars when they attended the MPA, and others were late bloomers.

“Nobody knew much about Josh Allen when he came here. I can’t remember how I invited him, he was at Wyoming. His coach called through another coach and said this kid really wants to come to camp. He was a big, good looking kid, great attitude. I remember it was raining. We were about to do our exhibition Friday night, it was raining like crazy. Usually when it’s raining like crazy, it’s lightning, so I wasn’t going to let him go out there. Josh said, ‘Mr. Manning, it’s not lightning, let’s go.’ I said if y’all want to throw in the rain go ahead. I’ve never seen, a wet football is hard to throw it get’s heavy, I’ve never seen anybody throw a wet football like Josh Allen,” said Archie Manning.

To be a college counselor at the MPA, you usually have to be a starting quarterback. But this year, Archie made a few exceptions.

“We have two situations where we have two quarterbacks from a school coming. We have Quinn Ewers from Texas coming, the starting quarterback, but Arch is going to come and be a counselor. At LSU, I thought Arch needed a roommate, so I got Garrett Nussmeier coming too. He’s a close second at LSU, but everybody else is starters,” said Manning.

One of MPA’s main goals is to instruct the next generation of high school players. But, it’s also a chance for Archie to be with his sons. Legendary Coach Bobby Bowden inspired Manning to start the yearly event.

“Peyton had been at the Bowden Passing Academy. Shortly after that he was being recruited by Florida State. Coach Bowden, this was over at Samford, Terry Bowden was coaching. Coach Bowden said I love that camp, it guarantees me four days with my sons. So I was a little selfish on my part when we started it. Because I didn’t know what it would be like 10 years from now, 15 years from now, and I don’t get to see as much of them as I like to with Peyton and his family in Denver and Eli and his family up in New Jersey,” said Manning.

Archie and Buddy Teevens started the MPA 27 years ago. This will be the first year Teevens will not attend. The Dartmouth coach is recovering from bicycle accident.

